New Delhi, October 15: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign called 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution. The campaign was launched keeping in mind the dip in the air quality. He said that there are one crore vehicles registered in Delhi. He said, "According to experts, even if 10 lakh vehicles turn off ignition at traffic signals, then 1.5 tonnes of PM10 will reduce in a year."

“Idling (waiting at a traffic signal with the engine on) consumes more fuel than a normal drive. On average, a car spends around 15-20 minutes idling per day and ends up exhausting at least 200 ml fuel. Experts have suggested that one can save Rs 7,000 per year by avoiding that,” said the chief minister. Delhi Air Pollution: AQI in 'Very Poor' Category in ITO, RK Puram, Anand Vihar, Wazirpur Areas, Air Quality Deteriorates With Rise in Pollutants; View Pics.

Red Light On, Gaadi Off Campaign, Says Delhi CM:

We're launching a campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution. There are one crore vehicles registered in Delhi. According to experts, even if 10 lakh vehicles turn off ignition at traffic signals, then 1.5 tonnes of PM10 will reduce in a year: Delhi CM Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/y8V5EdSavx — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Over the past few days, the air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate with the rise in pollutants in the atmosphere. On Thursday, the Air Quality Index was at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, and all the four were in 'very poor' category.

