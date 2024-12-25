New Delhi, December 25: Delhi woke up to dense fog on Wednesday morning, significantly reducing visibility. The overall Air Quality Index at 7 a.m. was recorded at 333, categorised as 'very poor', an improvement from the previous day's 'severe' level. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature stood at nine degrees Celsius.

Due to the foggy condition 20 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country were running. The Delhi Airport also issued an advisory for the passengers. It said that the flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected and the passengers are requested to contact the airline for updated flight information. Meanwhile, the air quality improvement in the national capital and surrounding areas was noted after the AQI dropped to 369 by 4 p.m. on December 24. Delhi AQI, Weather Update: Delhiites Wake Up to ‘Severe’ Air Quality As AQI Plummets to 401, Light Rain Fails To Bring Relief (Watch Videos).

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI in Delhi's key areas remained in the 'very poor' category as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday (December 25). Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 366, Alipur recorded an AQI of 324, Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 373, and other key areas similarly reported AQI levels in the 'very poor' category.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and follow guidelines to minimize pollution. In response to worsening air quality earlier this month, Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were implemented on December 16 after AQI levels breached the 400 mark. However, following gradual improvement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked these Stage IV restrictions on December 24. Despite this, measures under Stages I, II, and III will remain in effect to prevent further air quality degradation. Delhi Rains: Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital, Video Surfaces.

The CPCB's AQI classification ranges from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe plus' (above 450), with Delhi's current 'very poor' levels still posing health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups. As winter intensifies, air quality monitoring and preventive measures remain critical in the region. Authorities continue to emphasise the need for public cooperation to mitigate pollution and sustain recent improvements. The National Capital is expected to experience mixed weather conditions in the coming week.

