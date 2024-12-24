Moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today, December 24, bringing sudden weather changes to the national capital. The heavy downpour also led to traffic disruptions in many parts, including the Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a light drizzle is likely during the day, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius. Delhi AQI, Weather Update: Delhiites Wake Up to ‘Severe’ Air Quality As AQI Plummets to 401, Light Rain Fails To Bring Relief (Watch Videos).

Delhi Rains

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several areas of the national capital. (Visuals from Kasturba Gandhi Marg) pic.twitter.com/qmIzOa27P0 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

