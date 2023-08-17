New Delhi, August 17: A class 6 student of a government school in northeast Delhi's Tukmirpur area was hospitalised days after he was allegedly slapped by a teacher over forgetting to bring his Hindi textbook, police said on Thursday. On Saturday, police received information from GTB Hospital that a 12-year-old boy had been admitted after he was beaten up by his school teacher on August 7, a senior police officer said.

On the complaint of the boy's father, a case was registered against accused Sadul Hasan under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC on Saturday at Dayalpur police station, the officer said. Thane Shocker: Seniors Thrash NCC Students With Stick on Pretext of Punishment in Joshi Bedekar College, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

According to police, the boy had forgotten to bring his Hindi textbook to school, which had angered the teacher. When the boy was going out of the class, Hasan stopped him from leaving and slapped him. The accused had also allegedly pressed the victim's neck, police said.

As the boy's condition worsened after the incident, he was admitted to the hospital and his father moved to the police. The teacher was soon arrested and later let off on bail, they said.

Police said the boy has Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks part of the peripheral nervous system – the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they said.