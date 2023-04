New Delhi, April 3: A designated CBI court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in the Delhi excise scam case.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal who extended his judicial custody by 14 days following a prayer by the probe agency.

Video of AAP Leader Manish Sisodia in Court Premises

#WATCH | Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. His Judicial custody got over today. pic.twitter.com/3xYJqygz7a — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

The federal agency told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the "scam". Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.