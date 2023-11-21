The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, November 21, extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and others till December 11 in the Delhi excise policy case. The court heard the matter at length and noted that several documents are yet to be filed by the ED to the accused persons. The court also expressed displeasure with the lawyers to complete the 207 CrPC compliance as soon as possible so that the trial can start. Besides, the court issued notice to the ED and fixed for arguments on November 24, on the interim bail plea of Benoy Babu. Manish Sisodia To Remain in Jail: Supreme Court Denies Bail to AAP Leader in Delhi Excise Policy Case, Directs to Conclude Trial in 6-8 Months.

Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended

Delhi | Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and others till December 11 in Delhi excise policy case. Court heard the matter at length and noted that several documents are yet to file by the ED to accused persons. Meanwhile Court expressed displeasure… pic.twitter.com/Y3N46qehd4 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

