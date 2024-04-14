New Delhi, April 14: Fire engulfed two buses parked at a school in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

According to the DFS, a call regarding a blaze in two school buses parked at R.D. Rajpal Public School in Dwarka's Sector 9 was received at 2.53 p.m. and eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. Delhi School Bus Fire: Blaze Erupts in Vehicle While Parked Within School Premises in Dwarka (Watch Video).

Delhi School Bus Fire Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: A private school's bus caught fire while it was parked in the premises, in Dwarka. Fire tenders were present at the spot. Further details awaited. (Source: Viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/TA77kLJrW3 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

"The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Operation is going on," a senior DFS official said. Further details were awaited.

