New Delhi, March 25: A massive fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Monday, a fire department official said, adding that so far no casualty has been reported. According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a blaze at a godown was received at 6:15 a.m. in Budhpur, Alipur area . Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Alipur, Firefighting Operation Underway; Videos Show Clouds of Smoke and Raging Flames

“A total of 34 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Fire is in the oil godown and the whirlpool company’s godown. The area is very large,” said Garg. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in a Factory in Narela, 20 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)

Massive Fire at Godown in Delhi’s Alipur

#WATCH | Delhi: Latest visuals from Alipur where a fire broke out at a factory. Firefighting operation underway. https://t.co/FbNwyo3Wsx pic.twitter.com/PdeAoTab6N — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

A major fire has broken out in the Budhpur, (Alipur) area of Outer North Delhi A total of 34 fire tenders rushed to the site. "Fire is in oil godown and whirlpool godown and area is very large," Fire official said. So far no causality/injuries have been reported.… pic.twitter.com/UqzGyp619A — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) March 25, 2024

“So far no causality/injuries have been reported and operation is going on,” the Director added. More details were awaited.

