A massive fire broke out in a factory located in the Narela area on Sunday, prompting the deployment of 20 fire tenders to the scene as efforts to contain the blaze are currently ongoing. Further details about the incident are awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Electronic Store at Roshanara Road, Firefighting Operation Underway.

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Narela area. 20 fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. https://t.co/iVufKLDncn pic.twitter.com/HD7ER9ZVfb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)