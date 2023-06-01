New Delhi, June 1: The FIR registered by the police in connection with the brutal murder of 16-year-old Sakshi by her boyfriend Mohammad Sahil Khan to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, reveals that her father was aware about their affair.

Based on the FIR obtained by IANS, it was revealed that his daughter had been friends with Sahil for the past year. Delhi Girl Murder Video: 16-Year-Old Stabbed, Stoned to Death by Boyfriend in Shahbad Dairy Area, Disturbing Incident Caught on CCTV Camera.

Janak Raj (35), mentioned in the FIR, said, "She would often talk about him, and we would advise her that it's not appropriate at her age. However, she would always take offence and go to her friend Neetu's house."

In the past three days, the father of the deceased girl had been denying any knowledge of Sahil to the media and claimed to have never heard of him.

According to the FIR, Janak Raj further mentioned that Sakshi had been staying with Neetu for the past 10 days.

"On the night of May 29-30, Neetu came running to our house and informed me that Sahil, Sakshi's friend, had stabbed my daughter," said the FIR.

Earlier, in the early morning hours of Wednesday the police took the accused Sahil to the crime spot to recreate the scene.

Sources said that he was taken to the crime spot in the Shahbad Dairy area around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to sources, it has been reported that investigators may consider conducting a psychoanalysis test or psycho assessment test on Sahil.

During the psychoanalysis test, Sahil will be questioned about his family, friends and lifestyle.

The test is expected to last nearly three hours and is intended to assist the police in gaining insight into the killer's mental condition.

Experienced psychiatrists will be responsible for conducting the test, as mentioned by the sources.

The 20-year-old has revealed to the investigators that he committed the heinous act out of anger after Sakshi began ignoring him.

Police teams have conducted searches near Rithala Metro station in an effort to find the knife used in the crime, as Sahil claimed to have disposed of it in the nearby bushes. However, the weapon is yet to be recovered.

An official involved in the investigation said that Sahil has been inconsistent with his statements, and all of them are currently being verified.

During initial questioning, it was also disclosed that the accused had purchased the knife from Haridwar around 15 days prior to the day of crime.

"Sahil said that 16-year-old Sakshi was allegedly meeting her ex-boyfriend Praveen, whom she had broken up with four years ago but remained in contact with. Sahil confessed to feeling agitated as she ignored him," said the official. Delhi Girl Murdered by Boyfriend Viral Video: 16-Year-Old Sakshi, Who Was Brutally Killed in Shahbad Dairy Area, Wanted To Become Lawyer, Reveals Her Father.

According to the police, Sakshi and her friend Bhawna's boyfriend Ajay, also known as Jhabru, had previously warned Sahil to stay away from her.

