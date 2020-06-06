Delhi Health Department Orders Hospitals to Discharge 'Mild, Asymptomatic Patients Within 24 Hours of Admission'

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, June 6: The Delhi Health Department on Saturday said that mild and asymptomatic cases do not need hospitalisation. The Delhi government has ordered hospitals to discharge all mild and asymptomatic patients of the novel coronavirus with 24 hours of the admission and report them to district surveillance. These patients are recommended to be kept under home isolation or COVID 19 care centres or COVID hospital centres if their houses are not suitable for home isolation.

"Any mild or asymptomatic patient has be discharged by the hospital within 24 hours of admission and the concerned District Surveillance Officer (DSO) must be informed about the same," the order said. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,887 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 6,642.

Delhi Government Order:

As per Union Health Ministry guidelines, asymptomatic & mild symptom cases don't need hospitalization. Any mild or asymptomatic patient has to be discharged by the hospital within 24 hours of admission: Delhi Health Department #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3rtQNrDQrc — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press briefing said that there is a no shortage of beds for critical COVID-19 patients in the national capital and no showing symptoms should be turned away. "Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," he said.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH Some hospitals are denying admission to #COVID19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/1usHkXJS15 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

"All hospitals are directed to strictly comply with the above directions. No compliance will be viewed seriously and action as per provisions of law will be initiated without further notice," it added.

Delhi’s novel coronavirus tally zoomed past 26,000 cases, according to the latest data released by the union health ministry and family welfare. The national capital has reported 708 deaths till now while 10,315 patients have recovered from the infection.