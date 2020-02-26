Delhi High Court Hearing on Violence: HC Plays Kapil Mishra's Video Clip, Justice Muralidhar Says 'Situation is Very Unpleasant'

Delhi High Court. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 26:The situation in the national capital continues to remain intense as the death toll climbs to 20 due to clashes in several areas of North East Delhi. The Delhi High Court heard the Delhi violence matter on Wednesday. According to an ANI update, the plea asked for an independent judicial inquiry into the violence in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and adjoining areas in North East Delhi.

Justice Muralidhar said that the situation is very unpleasant. "We have all watched videos of some leaders making hate speeches openly. It's on every news channel. The situation is very unpleasant." Court also played BJP leader Kapil Mishra's video clip in the presence of all lawyers and DCP Deo and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 20, Nearly 189 Injured Taken to GTB Hospital So Far.

Muralidhar further expressed that he is surprised at the conduct of the police. According to an ANI tweet, HC also asked SG to advise the police commissioner on the registration of an FIR against the BJP leaders who made hate speeches. The hearing will resume at 2:30 pm today.

The plea also cited BJP leader Kapil Mishra's tweet and held him responsible for inciting and orchestrating the violence. This application was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph in Delhi High Court on Wednesday.