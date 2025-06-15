New Delhi, June 15: Three men were killed while one sustained serious injuries after a tempo hit the motorcycle they were riding on in the Bawana Industrial Area in outer-north Delhi, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Bijay (38), Ramakhant (30), and Nandu Kumar (23), who worked in a factory in Bawana, they said. The injured, 19-year-old Rajaram Namlesh, has been referred to a higher medical facility for treatment, police said. Patna: Speeding SUV Rams Into Cops at Checkpoint on Atal Path; Woman Constable Killed, Driver Arrested.
“All four were riding on the motorcycle when the tempo hit the two-wheeler. The driver of the tempo fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind at a distance,” a senior police officer said. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding tempo driver, the officer said.