New Delhi, May 8: A skeleton of a woman was found in Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Monday. Police sources said that some pieces of winter clothes were found on her body, indicating that she may have died a long time ago. The police said that it was a "decomposed body".

According to the police, on Sunday morning, at around 11:00 a.m., a PCR call was received regarding the skeleton. "The caller told the police that something had been thrown into a drum in their field, which was attached to a tube well. There was a foul odour coming from it," said the police.

Acting on the information, the police reached the crime scene and rushed the body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police said that they were trying to ascertain the identity of the woman.

Acting on the information, the police reached the crime scene and rushed the body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police said that they were trying to ascertain the identity of the woman.

"Only autopsy can reveal the cause of death. We can't comment on the matter," the police said. However, the sources in the police claimed that it was a murder case. "The woman was murdered and then her body was was dumped here," the source said.

The owner of the field, Vinod, and the tenant, Shishupal told the police that he had noticed the smell coming from the tubewell in the morning. Investigation was on.

