New Delhi, February 20: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a member of the 'Vicky Takkar' gang for harassing his sister in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, an official said on Saturday. The accused Sonu (27) allegedly smashed Dhamar alias Firoz Khan's head with a large concrete block, police said. The incident was reported on February 10 by the complainant, Rahul, who heard sounds of a quarrel coming from the ground floor at 10:45 pm. When Rahul approached the stairs, he witnessed three boys violently assaulting Khan, said the officer. Delhi Shocker: 2 Sanitation Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Sewer in Narela, One Critical.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said, "When Rahul attempted to intervene, one of the attackers threatened him, warning him to stay away. The three boys then dragged Khan out into the street, where they continued to beat him. Later Sonu retrieved a concrete block and struck Firoz Khan on the head, inflicting fatal injuries." Following the assault, the attackers fled the scene, he said, adding that Rahul immediately called the police, after which the victim was rushed to DDU hospital. Delhi Shocker: Woman Hires 'Contract Killer' to Kill Husband Over Property Dispute, 1 Arrested.

"Khan succumbed to his injuries during treatment," Kumar said, adding that an FIR was registered on February 11. The police analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas and identified one of the suspects as Sonu. The police tracked the suspect through footage from over 200 CCTV cameras across several kilometers in Delhi and Ghaziabad and following a tip-off, he was apprehended from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. He revealed that the deceased was a notorious criminal in their neighbourhood who frequently harassed his sister despite multiple warnings.