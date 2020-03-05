Delhi: Man, Who Tried Entering Parliament With Live Bullets in Pocket, Released After Questioning

Parliament Building. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 5: A man on Thursday was arrested for entering Parliament with three live cartridges. He was entering Parliament through gate number 8. Khan was soon released after questioning. According to reports, he had three live rounds in his pocket, which were detected by security personnel. The man was identified as Akhtar Khan. Security Outside Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Residence Increased.

Later, he was handed over to the police for interrogation. Khan, however, was released after a thorough verification found that he possessed a licensed weapon and had forgotten to take out the bullets from his pocket before entering the complex. The 44-year-old man is a resident of Ghaziabad,

ANI's Tweet:

Delhi Police: Akhtar Khan, who was held by security personnel while he was entering Parliament in possession of 3 live rounds in his pocket, today, has been released after verification. https://t.co/9q2keUW7XR — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Earlier this week, the security alert was sounded outside Parliament after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar car accidentally came in contact with the boom barriers installed at the entrance of the complex. Sonkar’s car accidentally touched the boom barrier placed at Gate No. 1 of Parliament. As the MP’s car touched the barrier, the spikes got activated which punctured the tyres.