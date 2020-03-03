Parliament Security on Alert after BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's Car Was Damaged When It Accidentally Touched Boom Barrier, Watch Video

BJP MP's car damaged (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 3: The Security at Gate No. 1 in Parliament was on alert after BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car was damaged. According to an ANI tweet, the incident took place as spikes placed at a distance of a boom barrier at the gate got activated. The incident took place after a car accidentally touched the boom barrier.

In a similar incident last year, after Congress MP from Manipur Dr Thokchom Meinya’s car rammed into a barricade the security was tightened. In December 2018 as well, there was a security alert after a taxi had rammed the barricading pole at an entry point. Parliament Security at Risk? Congress MP Dr Thokchom Meinya’s Car Rams Into Barricade, High Alert Issued.

Check ANI tweet:

Delhi: Security at Gate No. 1 in Parliament on alert after BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car (in pic 2) was damaged as spikes placed at a distance of a boom barrier at the gate got activated after a car accidentally touched the boom barrier. pic.twitter.com/hXpfgJmQaQ — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

Earlier last month, a Rajya Sabha security personnel was demoted for social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers and chief ministers. A government order said the remarks by the deputy director of Parliament security branch were “offensive, derogatory, demeaning and sarcastic” in nature. The security at Parliament House was upgraded soon after the 2001 suicide attack. The attack in which nine people had died.