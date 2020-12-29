New Delhi, December 29: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been given charge of all portfolios of cabinet Minister Gopal Rai. Manish Sisodia will now look after employment, labour and general administration department in addition to his own portfolios. The decision regarding this was taken on Tuesday after Rai left for Mumbai for treatment. Gopal Rai Tests Positive For COVID-19, Delhi Environment Minister Urges People Who Came in His Contact to Get Tested.

According to reports, Rai will stay in Mumbai for almost 20 days. The portfolios were officially allotted to Sisodia by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on request of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. At present, Sisodia holds the portfolios of Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Finance, Planning, Excise and GST. Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister, Monitors Demolition Work at Pragati Maidan and FICCI, Instructs to Follow Measures to Stop Dust-Pollution.

The governor's order read, "In exercise of power conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Development, general Administration department, Environment, Forest and Wildlife earlier to Sh. Gopal Rai vide notification dated No.F.3/5/2020/GAD/CN.2704-2713 dated 14.10.2020, to Sh Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, till further orders."

Copy of Lt Governor's Order:

All portfolios of Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai allotted to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/9eiBVaZD3I — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Notably, Rai had suffered the gun shot in 1999 during an agitation for decriminalisation of students' politics in Lucknow University, following which he had complete quadriplegia for one-and-a-half years. In 2017, doctors had removed a bullet from his neck after 17 years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).