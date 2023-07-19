New Delhi, July 19: Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a pilot and her husband, who also works for a private airline, for assaulting their 10-year-old domestic help, a top official said. The official said a procedure to arrest the pilot Poornima Bagchi (33) and her husband Kaushik Bagchi (36) has also been initiated.

The couple, who was even thrashed by the locals after the matter came to light, have been booked under sections 323, 324, 342, 370 of the Indian Penal Code and Child Labour Act, 75JJ Act at the Dwarka South police station.

Pilot, Husband Detained in Delhi for Assaulting Minor Domestic Help:

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said information was received at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday regarding the mistreatment of a minor domestic help.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the 10-year old girl had been employed by the couple since the last two months.She was employed through a relative of hers who also works in a nearby house," the DCP said.

"She was allegedly beaten by the couple. This was noticed by a relative of the girl today. This led to a crowd gathering at the residence of the couple and confronting and manhandling the couple.

"The 10-year old girl has been medically examined. There are no allegations of sexual harrasment. The accused have been detained. The woman is a pilot with a private airline while he husband is in ground staff in another private airline," he added.

