A woman pilot and her husband, both airline staff, were brutally thrashed by a furious mob in Delhi's Dwarka area for allegedly employing and torturing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help. The couple has been detained, and a case has been registered under sections 323, 324, and 342 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the Child Labour Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. A video shared by news agency ANI captures the disturbing scene of localites dragging the pilot out of her residence and assaulting her while her husband attempts to intervene. Delhi Police Attacked by Mob of 100 African Nationals in Neb Sarai’s Raju Park Area; Three Held for Illegally Staying in India.

Woman Pilot and Husband Thrashed in Delhi Mob Attack

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

