New Delhi, February 7: Schools in Delhi and Noida have once again received bomb threats, prompting swift security measures and emergency protocols. In response, school administrations and law enforcement agencies have activated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the threats while intensifying security across schools in Delhi-NCR. The situation remains under close scrutiny as officials work to verify the credibility of the threats and maintain public safety. Earlier on Wednesday, four private schools in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, received bomb threats, causing panic among parents, teachers, and students. Delhi School Bomb Threats: Several Delhi-NCR Schools Get Threatening Emails, Bomb Squad on Spot.

The bomb threat was received by Step by Step School, The Heritage School, Gyanshree School and Mayur School via emails, prompting the school administrations to alert the district administration and police. Immediately after receiving the information a UP Police team, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), fire brigade and dog squad were sent to the spot, who conducted a thorough investigation of the schools. The police said that there was nothing to worry about, as after investigation, the situation was found to be normal in all the schools and in many schools, classes were resumed after a few hours. The police appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and maintain patience. Delhi School Bomb Threat: 6 Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Later in the day, a 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sending the bomb threat as he did not want to attend school. He told the police that he got the idea after reading about the bomb threats in various schools across the country. According to the police the boy had done a lot of research on the topic online before drafting the email. The Class 9 boy was booked under the sections of the IT Act at the Sector 126 police station in Noida.

In a similar case, on January 10, a Class 12 student, who sent bomb threat emails to 23 schools earlier was detained from Delhi. The minor's detention comes after a police probe into bomb threats found his role in the crime. Preliminary investigations revealed that he did not want to appear for examinations.The boy sent bomb threat emails to many schools, barring his educational institution. The string of bomb threats in the past few weeks, which later turned out to be hoaxes, had sent police into a tizzy.

