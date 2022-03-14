New Delhi, March 14: Delhi Police arrested a robbery gang on Saturday after a brief gunfight in the capital's Seemapuri area. Special forces from the Shahdara area arrested the gang and confiscated two stolen bicycles, one pistol, three revolvers, 37 live ammunition, pepper spray and hammers.

As per a report published in Indiatoday , the shocking case of MS Park's robbery was resolved after the arrest of the four accused.

After receiving a complaint from Versha Ugyogh, a 39-year-old collection agent in Bawan, the Special force team launched an investigation. Last month, police scanned more than 1,000 CCTV cameras in an area about 120 km from the crime scene and they found that these criminals were based in the village of Khurja, Bulanshahr UP. Police found fake licence plates and motorcycles stolen with firearms which were used in crime. How to Lodge an E-FIR? Delhi Police Shares Video to Help People Know Process of Filing Online FIR.

DCP Shahdara R Sathiyasundaram said, "The CCTV pictures of the crime scene were collected and it revealed that group of 4 people on a Apachi Motorcycle committed the act. The team mapped the access of entry to exit points of the robbers and analysed than one thousand CCTV cameras in the radius of 120 kilometres. It changed into determined that the alleged accused people got here from Khurja, Bulandshahr and had fled away closer to Meerut Road. They used a complex path via villages avoid from getting caught by police and CCTVs."

"The team analyzed video from CCTV cameras at every corner, turn and went to trace the alleged motorcycle route. More than 2,500 numbers of CDRs were analyzed to determine Khurja's phone number. Secret agents were also involved," he said., a local intelligence agency was organized to identify the suspects," he said.

After receiving a tip-off last night, a trap was set up at 70 Seemapuri Futa road Street. When the accused arrived at the scene, they clashed, followed by retaliation and a brief gunfight with the police. Two accused were shot in the course of the collision. A group of special forces detained all the four accused.

Accordingly, separate attempted murder and other related laws were registered against the accused. During interrogation, the four accused Hari Kishan, Vikram Singh, Subham Chowdhary and Dev Kumar were found to be professional robbers who committed the crime for the sake of easy money and stored loaded weapons and ammunition. Serial Snatcher in Delhi Makes Failed Attempt To Escape From Custody of Delhi Police, Shoots Police Constable in Process.

They all gathered in Khurj, Uttar Pradesh, and committed the crime, most of them leaving their hometowns to hide their identities. They used stolen motorcycles to commit crimes. They are well versed in tech surveillance because they always turn off their phones when they leave to commit some sort of robbery and turn them on when they get home.

