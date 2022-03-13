Delhi Police has come up with a new digital initiative to file an complaint or FIR by sitting at home and following some easy steps on the official website of Delhi Police, see how to follow those steps online.

Check Tweet:

#HowTo lodge an e-FIR? Don’t fret and follow these simple steps! Lodge an FIR from the comfort of your home. #DelhiPolice #DelhiPoliceUpdates@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/bH4TkGHJgW — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)