Delhi Police Constable Shot by Armed Assailants in Sector 23, Dwarka; One Home Guard Also Injured

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, March 16: In a shocking incident, one police constable was shot at by armed assailants in sector-23 Dwarka on Monday early morning. According to an ANI tweet, one Home Guard was also injured in the incident. More information on this piece of news is awaited. However, an investigation is underway.

In a shocking incident, around two years back, a Delhi police head constable identified as Sarabjeet Singh was killed by unknown assailants. The deceased was identified as a resident of Aalamgirpur Badhla, and the constable was on leave to spend time with his family. Delhi Police Head Constable Shot Dead in Meerut by Unknown Assailants, Case Registered.

Check ANI tweet:

Delhi: One police constable was shot at by armed assailants in sector-23 Dwarka, early morning today. One Home Guard also injured in the incident; Investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

Last year, in Uttar Pradesh, a head constable allegedly shot himself with his service pistol inside a police vehicle in Moradabad. Last year, another police official shot himself dead with his service revolver in Harinagar. The deceased, identified as Satish, was reportedly sad after having a fight with his wife and was not able to resolve the issue.