New Delhi, April 21: A 38-year-old Delhi Police Head Constable died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, reportedly after he went from one hospital to another in search of a bed. The deceased Head Constable, Harish Tanwar, was a resident of Karawal Nagar in north-east Delhi. He was posted at the Samaipur Badli police station and served till April 14. He was denied admission in five hospitals in Delhi before finding a bed in Meerut. COVID-19 in Delhi: Over 1,200 Coronavirus Patients Died in National Capital in Last One Week.

On April 14, Harish Tanwar felt feverish after returning home from duty. For the next three days, he had fever. According to Harish's cousin Sanjay Kumar, who is an assistant sub-inspector in the Delhi Police, his condition deteriorated on April 18 and he developed breathing problems. His family then started tiring search for a bed in hospital. Delhi: Shortage of Hospital Beds, Plasma Donors Triggers Flurry of SOS Messages on Twitter.

Talking to newspaper The Hindu, Harish’s brother Ompal, a DTC staffer, said that he and a few others tried to get him admitted in five hospitals but failed. "All his seniors were aware of his situation and knew that we were looking for a hospital but nobody helped. But who can you blame when everyone else is facing the same problem," Omphal was quoted as saying.

No relief in sight, the distressed family decided to take Harish to Meerut, his hometown. However, in Meerut too, they had to take him to three hospitals before finding a bed. Harish was first admitted in Santosh Hospital where his COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested positive. However, doctors advised the family to take him to a better facility because his lungs were 90% damaged.

Harish was then taken to IIMT Life Line Hospital where doctors allegedly refused him admission citing lack of ventilator support. However, the hospital helped Harish find a bed with ventilator support in Sudha Hospital. It was too late. His oxygen level kept dropping and he died at 2 am on Tuesday. Harish joined Delhi Police in 2003 as constable. In 2014, he was promoted to Head Constable. He is survived by his parents, wife and two minor children.

