New Delhi, June 9: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested 11 men for allegedly cheating around 5 lakh people with the help of an investment app. The accused allegedly managed to cheat Rs 150 crore till now. Information on the app shows it is a Bangalore-based startup but the police later found its servers are based in China. There was no information about its owners or creators.

Anyesh Roy, DCP Special Cell-Cyber, said that owners and creators of the app are based in China. 'We received hundreds of complaints on social media about two apps Power Bank and EZ Plan. Some complainants claimed they lost lakhs of rupees. The Power Bank app was trending on the app store with thousands of downloads,' said DCP Roy. Gurugram: Three Arrested in Call Centre Fraud.

The app offered an instant return of 5-10% on the investments which attracted several people. The app later blocked the user's accounts. The investigating team of the Delhi Police Cyber Cell made an account on the app to trace the owner. Teams were sent to Bengal to find a man named Sheikh Robin. Meanwhile, teams in Delhi arrested the other accused In NCR. Mumbai Online Fraud: CA Duped of Rs 48,000 on Pretext of Getting Online KYC Done for His Home Wi-Fi Broadband Service.

Police said that the owners of the app randomly approached people on Telegram, Dingtalk and WeChat. They would ask users to provide them with a bank account and shell companies to hide the money trail. Later, the app link was forwarded through bulk messages and on WhatsApp. The victims were then offered schemes with easy returns. DCP Roy said their team have received the names of the owners and are trying to locate them.

Information on the app shows it is a Bangalore-based startup but the police later found its servers are based in China. There was no information about its owners or creators.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).