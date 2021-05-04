Mumbai, May 4: In another case of online fraud, a chartered accountant from Mumbai’s Powai area was duped to the tune of Rs 48,000 by a cyber fraudster. The miscreants looted the man under the pretext of getting an online KYC done for his home wi-fi broadband service. Reports inform that the accountant was asked him to download an app by the fraudster following which he got access to the man’s phone. After the fraudster got remote access to his phone, he transferred Rs 24,000 through two transactions.

According to a report by TOI, the CA’s son holds a savings account in a bank at Ghatkopar and the family usually uses his debit/credit cards to make all online payments. The report adds that earlier in April, the family installed a home wi-fi service from a broadband service provider. However, the router of the broadband service failed to function properly in just a couple of weeks. Online Fraud in Pune: 23-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 95,500 by Online Stock Trading Firm Based in Indore.

Despite this, the family did not register a complaint with the service provider. However, on April 26, the CA received a call where the caller introduced himself as an employee of the broadband internet service provider. The man told the CA that the e-KYC process for the service had not been completed and failure to do it would result in termination of the wi-fi connection.

The victim of the online fraud claimed that he was required to pay Rs 10 online for the e-KYC. However, the caller asked the man to download an app, Quick Support, on my phone, which he did. In his statement to the Police, the CA said that the app provided the fraudster with remote access to the complainant’s phone.

Describing the incident, the man said he paid Rs 10 using his son’s credit card in the bill payment option of the internet service provider’s app. While the caller was still talking to the CA, his son received two text alerts on his phone where an amount of Rs 24,000 had been debited twice from his bank account.

When the CA’s son alerted him, he questioned the caller about it, following which the complainant hung up angrily. On April 27, the CA approached the Powai police station and lodged a complaint of cheating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2021 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).