New Delhi, February 14: In a case of medical apathy, a Delhi police constable allegedly died by suicide inside a CATS ambulance near Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Friday after three hospitals denied him admission. The sub-inspector hanged himself inside an ambulance while he was on his way to a hospital. Woman Sub-inspector Commits Suicide in UP.

The incident took place on the way to IHBAS hospital. The police sub-inspector has been identified as Rajveer. He was a resident of Dwarka. Rajveer took the extreme step by reportedly hanged himself with the help of curtains inside the ambulance. The sub-inspector was posted at southeast district lines. He was reportedly undergoing mental trauma. Mumbai Police Sub-Inspector Commits Suicide in Pune After Being Booked for Raping Senior's Wife.

“We found that he hanged himself using a piece of cloth in the CATS ambulance which was taking him to IHBAS hospital for admission. He was on leave for five days and was marked absent today morning in District Lines,” reported The Outlookindia quoting DCP (Southeast) RP Meena as saying. Notably, he was on leave for five days. Police have launched investigation into the matter. Rajveer is survived by his wife and a daughter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).