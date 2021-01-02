Bulandshahr, Jan 1 (PTI) A woman police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented room on Friday night, officials said.

Kumari Arzoo Pawar (30) was a resident of Shamli district and had joined the police force in 2015. She was deployed at Anoop Nagar Police Station, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

When Pawar did not open her door in the evening, her landlord informed her family who then called up the local police, he said.

Police personnel broke open her room in which her body was found hanging. A suicide note was found from the spot.

