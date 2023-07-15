The Yamuna River that flows through India's capital rose to its highest level ever in 45 years after intense downpours. The subsequent flooding has impacted large parts of the city.Emergency response teams were working tirelessly into Friday evening to restore order and safety after severe flooding in the India's capital New Delhi.

Also Read | Railway Protection Force Cracks Down Heavily on Offenders To Enhance Security and Safety of Railway Property.

The military were working to reopen jammed flood gates at a barrage on the swollen river Yamuna help drain out floodwater from the city.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Body of Seven-Year-Old Boy Found With Tongue Chopped Off, Eyes Gouged Out in Garhwa District.

Thousands of residents were evacuated when the Yamuna rose to a 45-year high Wednesday and breached its banks.

Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that state personnel and army engineers were working to "try to ensure that the flood waters do not enter the [main areas of the] city", but warned that more rain was forecast for Saturday.

"To prevent water from flowing into the city, we are trying to create a dam," said Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi's flood control and irrigation minister, adding that sacks would be stacked up for the purpose.

Thousands evacuated to temporary camps, schools closed

Police have reported three deaths due to drowning, while television footage and social media images showed water lapping at the sides of the historic site of Red Fort.

The major tourist attraction remained closed as of Friday as well, according to the Archaeological Survey of India.

Trucks and buses were abandoned in several places, and thousands of people were moved to temporary relief camps or nearby elevated roads.

All schools, colleges and non-essential government offices were ordered to remain closed until at least Sunday.

There was more rain predicted Saturday. At least 90 people have so far died in recent days due to heavy rainfall in the northern states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The monsoon season provides a critical lifeline for about 60% of the country's net cultivated area and the industries associated with it.

Delhi has recorded rainfall 91% above-normal this monsoon season that began June 1.

But with climate change, the frequency of flooding has increased in India and surrounding countries.

rm/lo (Reuters, AFP)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2023 03:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).