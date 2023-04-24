Delhi, April 24: In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by two men for not clearing the way for their car in Central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar in a case of road rage. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Thakur who worked at a shop as a helper and was also a part-time delivery agent for grocery stores. The accused, Manish (19) and Lalchand (20), have been arrested.

According to a report in NDTV, the accused were travelling in a cab. An argument broke out between the deceased and the accused on giving passage. The dispute escalated and led to a scuffle. The accused pushed Thakur off his scooty and beat him. Local residents rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Road Rage in Bengaluru: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between BMTC Bus Driver and Cyclist After State Vehicle Almost Knocks Him Near Vajrahalli Metro Station (Watch Video).

During their investigation, police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity. They saw two men get out of a cab, argue with Thakur, and then beat him until he collapsed unconscious on the ground. Road Rage in Bengaluru: Woman Claims Bikers Forcefully Collided With Her Car, Tried to Break Open Window; Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

The cops tracked down the cab using its number and identified the accused as Manish and Lalchand. On reaching their homes, police found that the two had fled. The cops then launched a search and the two were arrested last afternoon.

The accused told the police that on Saturday around 11.30 pm, Thakur was standing outside a shop when they shouted at him to move his bike which was parked on the same street. The men threatened each other and got into a physical fight.

Police said the duo are locals and were returning from a party. Manish is involved in two criminal cases, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).