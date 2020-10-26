New Delhi, October 26: In a shocking incident, a dead body of a 27-year-old building contractor was found inside a bed box in his rented flat in Delhi. Reports inform that the incident was reported from Sant Nagar in north Delhi on Saturday evening. The body of the victim was found with multiple stab wounds. As soon as the incident was reported, Delhi Police began the investigation into the matter and found that the contractor’s childhood friend, who shared the flat with the deceased, was missing. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victim’s family have alleged that he was killed for money after it was found that Rs 2.5 lakh in cash was missing from the flat. Delhi Man Shoots Son Dead After Argument Over His Liquour Consumption, 33 Years After He Killed His Own Mother.

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Malik, who belonged to Moradabad in western Uttar Pradesh (UP). The report states that the police has launched a probe on the lines of personal enmity and stolen cash. A murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed at the Burari police station. Malik lived in a rented flat on the first floor of a building at Sant Nagar and worked as a building contractor. He used to supply labourers to construction sites. Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Couple to Death, Consumes Poison Later.

The report added Malik’s childhood friend, named Salman, was his business partner and had moved to Malik’s flat around three months ago. A police officer conducting the probe said Malik’s landlord in his statement told the police that the flat was locked from outside and both the deceased and Salman were not seen since Friday. Moreover, their mobile phones were also switched off. The Police said that Salman was their prime suspect as he is missing.

On Saturday, the landlord saw Malik’s scooter was near a drain near the building and became suspicious after which he went to his flat to check if he had returned. When he went near the flat, he discovered a foul smell coming from inside. Later, Malik’s family members broke open the flat’s main door and found his body stuffed in the bed box and blood was spilled in the room.

Soon after, Burari police station authorities were informed about the murder, who reached the spot and sent Malik’s body to a government-run hospital for post-mortem examination and also collected evidence from the flat. During the preliminary enquiry, Malik’s family members told the police that on Friday he had informed his brother-in-law about receiving a payment of Rs 2.5 lakh.

