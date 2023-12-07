New Delhi, December 7: A man, who had reported an alleged attempt of robbery involving known individuals, died in a police station in Delhi under mysterious circumstances. The deceased identified as Rahul, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, made a distress call to the police control room, accusing one Azad and others known to him of assaulting him in what he claimed was an attempted robbery, police said on Thursday.

In response to the call, a PCR van promptly reached the scene to assess the situation. "It was observed that Rahul was visibly intoxicated, with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 172mg/100ml. A doctor also noted abrasions on his left leg," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

The Investigating Officer (IO) from Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station took charge of the case, sending Rahul for a medical examination in the late hours of the night. Despite efforts, Azad could not be located during the initial search.

"The IO, accompanied by Rahul, returned to the Police Station around midnight, sensing a potential escalation of the quarrel among known parties," said the DCP. Due to Rahul's inebriated state and the possibility of further complications, he was allowed to remain in the Police Station near the IO's room.

His mother visited him around 1 a.m., urging the police to take action against the alleged perpetrators. Assurances were given that efforts would be renewed in the early hours to arrest the accused individuals.

Tragically, around 5:30 a.m., when the IO attempted to wake up Rahul, who was sleeping, he was found unresponsive. "Urgent measures were taken to rush him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead," said the DCP. Inquest proceedings are currently underway and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted by a board of doctors.

