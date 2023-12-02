In a shocking incident in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, two men were captured on CCTV chasing and brutally assaulting an individual with stones and a knife. The viral video depicts the victim being chased, kicked, and punched by the assailants, with one attempting to stab him before being restrained by the other. The attackers then resort to using rocks and tiles to assault the victim further. The horrifying incident unfolded near a school at the time of student dispersal, with a crowd of onlookers failing to intervene. The victim is currently hospitalised receiving treatment, while Delhi Police state they will take action upon receiving a formal complaint from the victim's family, as shared by Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Meena. Delhi Weather: 18 Flights at Delhi Airport Diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad Due to Low Visibility.

A shocking video has emerged in which some boys are seen brutally beating a youth in #AdarshNagar area of #Delhi. Also, the boys were seen chasing and attacking the youth with knives and stones. In the CCTV footage, it was visible that many people were witnessing the incident but… pic.twitter.com/qsassKhlBP — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 2, 2023