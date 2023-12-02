(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Delhi Shocker: Man Chased and Beaten in Broad Daylight as Bystanders Fail to Intervene in Adarsh Nagar; Disturbing Video Surfaces
In a shocking incident in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, two men were captured on CCTV chasing and brutally assaulting an individual with stones and a knife.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 02, 2023 06:54 PM IST