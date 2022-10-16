New Delhi, October 16: In a strange incident, a 25-year-old man staged his own abduction in a bid to extort money from family to buy a car in Dwarka in Delhi, reported The Indian Express. The man has been arrested, the report added. As per the reports, the accused Prem Chand, a resident of Najafgarh, suffered losses in his work and had to sell his car. He wanted to buy the car again and decided to fake his kidnapping to get money from his father. Maharashtra: Spurned Lover Fakes His Own Kidnapping To Frame Girl and Her Family in Dombivali, Found After 10 Hours.

According to his plan, he called his family from an unknown number on Wednesday and said he had been abducted by four to five people who threatened to kill him unless they paid a ransom of Rs 2 lakh for his release. Following this, the man's family approached police and filed a complaint. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Booked for Kidnapping Minor Nephew From Rajkot.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, cops launched a probe into the matter. “The location of the mobile phone was traced and it was found active in Dhankot, Gurugram. A police team, along with the accused’s family members, went to the spot and saw the accused on a motorcycle. The police team apprehended him after a chase,” cops said. When interrogated, the man revealed that he wanted money to buy a car and partner with a cab company in Gurgaon. A case has been lodged against the man under section 387 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

