Rajkot, October 16: Rajkot police have booked a 30-year-old woman for kidnapping her nephew, who is half of her age. An official from Thorala police station here told IANS that the search for woman and minor is underway, once they are found, both will have to undergo medical examination. Post examination, woman can be booked under POCSO sections, he added.

Girish Sangavariya, in his complaint, has said that his younger brother Manoj's wife Chandrika and his 15-year-old son have gone missing. For one week, they searched for both of them but could not find them, and so they decided to file a complaint against Chandrika on Friday evening. Malegaon: Police Say No Reports of Child-Kidnapping Gang Being Active in Maharashtra City, Viral Pictures and Videos Not 'Trustworthy'.

Complainant has also stated that during search for Chandrika and his son, he learned from relatives that Chandrika and his son had fallen in love. Chandrika, a mother of two children, "must have lured my son with a promise to marry him and kidnapped him", he alleged.

