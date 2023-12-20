The Delhi police arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and killing a minor girl in Swaroop Nagar. Officials of the Delhi police said that on December 12, the 9-year-old girl was seen sitting in the vehicle of the accused. On December 17, the accused confessed to having disposed of the girl's body in a canal. Post this, a search was launched and five divers were deputed to recover the victim's body from the canal. The search for the victim's body is still going on. The accused has been arrested under sections 364, 302, and 201 of IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW)has taken suo moto cognisance in the case of abduction and alleged rape and murder of the 9-year-old minor girl. Delhi Shocker: 37-Year-Old Male Nurse Stabbed to Death in New Usmanpur Area, Police Launch Probe.

Minor Girl Raped and Killed in Delhi

