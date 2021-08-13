New Delhi, August 13: In a shocking incident, a teen in Delhi allegedly killed a boy of the same age after the latter used foul language against his family members. Reports inform that the 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly strangulating another boy for using offensive language. According to a report by TOI, the body of the victim was found in a decomposed state eight days after he went missing.

The incident came to light after the mother of the deceased approached Geeta Colony police station on August 3 and reported that his 17-year-old son was missing since August 1. After the complaint was filed, a case was registered and a search operation was initiated. The cops interrogated the boy's friends but to no avail. Uttarakhand: 15-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self After Being Scolded by Father for Not Focusing on Studies.

The TOI report informs that that the decomposed body was found state near a drain on August 8. Police informed that the upper part of the body was almost eaten by maggots and the skull was also separated from the body. The mother of the deceased identified the body from the shoes and clothes as her son.

The body was later sent for postmortem, which revealed that the boy had been strangulated. The police then saw several CCTV footage where the boy was seen going towards Pushta Road on August 1 with two persons. Cops said that during interrogation, one of them, a minor, confessed that he roamed around with the deceased from morning till about 4 pm and later strangulated him.

