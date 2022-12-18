New Delhi, Dec 18: Three children suffered injuries after they were hit by a speeding car in North Delhi's Roop Nagar on Sunday, said police.

The children were standing on the footpath when the car hit them.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 a.m. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Kisan Garjana Rally on December 19, Check Details Here.

The police said that one Gajender (30), a resident of Pratap Nagar was driving his Brezza car. When he reached near the Lilawati school, he lost his control over the vehicle, and rammed into the three children who were standing on the footpath.

Speeding Car Runs Over Three Children in Delhi (Disturbing Video):

#WATCH | Delhi: A speeding car hits three children in Gulabi Bagh area this morning, two children received minor injuries while the third is critical but stable and admitted to a hospital: Delhi Police (Note: Graphic content, CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/1HAc4qyqGk — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

After receiving the PCR call, a team was immediately sent to the crime scene. The injured children were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

The doctors told the police that two children, aged 10 and 4 years, were out of danger. The third child, aged six years, was hospitalised and was kept under observation. Noida Road Accident: Three Dead, Two Critically Injured As Two Buses Collide on Greater Noida Expressway Near Knowledge Park.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under sections 279, 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The car was impounded by the police.

The police said that they have initiated a legal action against the driver of the car.