Delhi to Conduct Screening of All Residents in COVID-19 Containment Zones Thrice in 14 Days

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 30: The Delhi government on Thursday ordered concerned authorities to conduct screening of all residents staying in containment zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As per the order, the screening of the people staying in these containment zones should be carried out at least three times within 14 days of issue of notification. The order was issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Coronavirus Cases Reach 33,610 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 1075, Over 500 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours.

The government also directed the concerned authorities to complete the first screening of the people of living in the hotspot areas within three days of issue of this order. At present, there are 98 containment zones in Delhi. The AAP government also launched “Operation Shield” in the containment zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The operation was first implemented in Dilshad Garden area.

Order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority:

Screening of all residents living in containment zones to be carried out at least 3 times within 14 days of the issuance of the notification. #COVID19 tests to be done as per the protocol: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/7tWkQLyU0Z — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Earlier in the day, East Delhi’s red zone Vardhaman Apartment in Mayur Vihar was de-contained as it has not reported any fresh case in the past four weeks. Vardhaman Apartment in east Delhi is the second containment zone to be de-sealed by the government, according to an official statement. The first one was Mansara Apartment, which is also in East district.

The number of coronavirus cases increased to 3,439 in Delhi on Thursday. The deadly virus also claimed 56 lives in the national capital territory. Over 1,000 patients have also recovered in Delhi from the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in India, the over 33,000 people have diagnosed with COVID-19, while 1,075 people have also lost their lives.