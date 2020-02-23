Delhi Traffic Advisory For Ijtima at Shahi Idgah: Avoid Sadar Thana, Rani Jhansi, New Rohtak And Idgah Roads on February 24

A view of Delhi traffic (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 23: Anticipating heavy crowd on the last day of Ijtima, a religious gathering, at Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazar, Delhi Police on Sunday issued an advisory for traffic in surrounding routes. In its traffic advisory for February 24, Delhi Police asked people to avoid five roads as they expect around 1.5 to 2.5 lakh people to visit Shahi Idgah on the last day of Ijtima. Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters Clash, Pelt Stones Near Delhi's Jaffrabad; Police Fire Tear Gas Shells to Disperse Mob.

"Ijtima, a religious gathering is underway at Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazar, till 24th February 2020. The expected gathering on the last day will be around 1.5 to 2.5 lakh people," read the traffic advisory. "Sadar Thana road, Rani Jhansi road, Faiz road, New Rohtak road and Idgah road will remain heavy. Therefore, it is advised to avoid these roads on 24th February 2020, from 6.00 am to 5.00 pm," it added. Entry and Exit Gates Shut at Jaffrabad Metro Station as Women Stage Shaheen Bagh-Like Protest.

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory For February 24:

Vehicular movements will be affected in central Delhi's Sadar Bazar due to Ijtima. Therefore, the Delhi Traffic Police have advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly.