Delhi Violence: 30% of Victims Rushed to GTB Hospital Sustained Gunshot Injuries, Says Medical Superintendent

Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital (Photo Credits; ANI)

New Delhi, February 26: People injured in the violent clashes in Northeast Delhi continued to pile up at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in the national capital since Saturday. According to Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital, the death toll in the clashes has mounted to 22 on Wednesday. Giving details about the situation at the GTB hospital, Kumar informed that total 200 patients have been treated at the hospital so far. It was revealed that roughly 30 percent patients, who visited the hospital for treatment, were hit by gunshots.

Sharma added saying that among the ones who were rushed to the hospital, more than 30 percent people sustained injuries due to assaults while there were only very few patients with scraps and burns. The official informed that there were two patients who had jumped to escape and were hurt in the process. "So far we have treated 200 patients, 22 deaths took place. Majority of the patients have been discharged, 35 patients are still admitted with us. Today we received 16 patients since morning, none of them is serious", the official said. Delhi Police Issues Contact Details of 5 Hospitals to Help Families of Victims as Death Toll in Violence Mounts to 20.

The top official of the GTB Hospital said that till Tuesday, the hospital did not have a Board to carry out the postmortem, but from Wednesday onwards, the postmortems will being conducted and bodies are being handed over. Delhi Violence: PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People in National Capital to Maintain Peace and Brotherhood.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that the culprits of the violence must not be spared. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering. Praying that we recover from this tragedy soon and work together to undo damage done to people and communities."