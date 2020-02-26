Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation And Job to Deceased Rattan Lal's Family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 26: Rattan Lal, the head constable of Delhi Police is among the twenty-two people who lost their lives in the clashes in Northeast Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday said, "I want to assure the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal Ji that we will take care of them. We will give a compensation of Rs 1 Crore and a job to a member of his family."

The family members of Lal and the locals protested in Rajasthan blocked the road leading to Lal's village and demanded martyr status for the 42-year-old Delhi Police constable. Lal was killed on Monday in violent clashes in Northeast Delhi. His family members demanded that he will not be cremated till the time he is given the status of a martyr. Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal’s Family Protests in Rajasthan Demanding Martyr Status for Him, Locals Block Road Leading to His Village in Sadeensar.

Check ANI tweet:

Lal, died after he sustained injuries during stone-pelting at Chand Bagh. He is survived by his wife and three children- two daughters, Sidhi (12), and Kanak (10), and son Ram (7). National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday to reach out to the minority-dominated pockets of North East Delhi, which were worst-affected by the violence. He met community leaders, locals and women, assuring them of peace, harmony and security.