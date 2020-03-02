Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Government Job For IB Official Ankit Sharma's Family

Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 2: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma, who was killed in North East Delhi's Chand Bagh area in the violence last week. He also announced a job for the member of his family by Delhi government. Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Families of Deceased in Violence-hit North East District.

"We are announcing a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma and a member of their family will be given a job by Delhi Govt," Kejriwal informed. Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Tweets Urging People to Use #DelhiRelief Hashtag to Help Those in Need.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: We are announcing a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma and a member of their family will be given a job by Delhi Govt. #DelhiViolence

Ankit Sharma had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was recovered from a drain near his home in violence-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. His autopsy report revealed that he was stabbed multiple for over four hours leading to his death.

Over 45 people have been killed in the violence while more than 2000 are injured which swept North East Delhi after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed. Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal is also among the killed. Aam Aadmi Party government had announced Rs 1 crore compensation for Lal's family last week.