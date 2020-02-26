Delhi High Court Directs Police to Probe Speeches of BJP Leaders Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, Abhay Verma, Anurag Thakur and Decide on Filing FIR by Tomorrow

BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma | (Photo Credits: PTI/Facebook)

New Delhi, February 26: Directing the police to register cases against those involved in delivering hate speeches, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the examination of speeches made by four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to ascertain whether FIRs must be filed against them. The bench ordered the police to take a decision by tomorrow whether they would proceed with penal action against the leaders of the Centre-ruling party. Delhi Violence: 'Can't Let Another 1984 Riots Happen', States High Court; Police Says Haven't Seen Kapil Mishra's Video.

The four BJP leaders, who have come under the High Court's radar, are former Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, newly elected Laxmi Nagar legislator Abhay Verma and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Videos showing the four of them allegedly inciting a crowd were placed before the bench on Wednesday.

Delhi Police Asked to Decide on FIRs by Tomorrow

During the course of hearing, the bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh fumed over Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch)'s claim that he has not seen the video of Mishra, which allegedly sparked the violent clashes in North East Delhi. "There are so many TVs in your office, how can a police officer say that he hasn't watched the videos? I'm really appalled by the state of affairs of Delhi Police," the bench reportedly said.

Mishra, in a video tweeted from his official social media account on Sunday, could be heard saying that the pro-CAA group which is heading would be "hitting the streets" if the protesters do not retreat from Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh protest sites. A day after his video went viral. clashes erupted in North East Delhi.

Abhay Verma, who won in the assembly polls held earlier this month, was allegedly leading a mob on Tuesday which chanted "police ki in hatyaaro ko, goli maaro ***** ko". The BJP legislator, however, told reporters that he had not incited the mob to chant such a slogan.

Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur had allegedly delivered hate speeches during the election campaign trail. Thakur, while addressing a gathering of BJP workers, was seen repeatedly shouting "desh ke in gaddaaro ko" and the mob replied "goli maaro ***** ko". Verma, in another address, described the Shaheen Bagh protesters as "rapists and murders", and promised to bring down all mosques built on government land in his constituency if the BJP wins the elections.