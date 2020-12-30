Delhi, December 30: Fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Tuesday. According to IMD, the minimum and the maximum temperature at Safdarjung is expected to be 3 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius today. Delhi’s Palam recording visibility under 200 metres Wednesday morning. Amritsar, Patiala and Jammu have visibility of less than 50 metres.

Air quality in most towns and cities in northwest India is in “poor” category. But, it has significantly improved since Sunday because of strong winds. Mumbai Winters: City Records 13-14 Degrees Celcius Temperature Over Isolated Pockets, IMD Predicts Trend to Continue For 24 Hours.

Delhi Winters: Fog Engulfs Several Parts of National Capital

IMD in its weather bulletin on Tuesday said that “Cold wave” to “severe cold wave” conditions are likely in many parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch during the next three days.

