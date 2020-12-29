Mumbai, December 29: Mumbai continued to experience nip in the air as it recorded 13-14 degrees Celcius temperature over isolated pockets on Tuesday. According to IMD, the trend will continue for 24 hours with a gradual increase in temperatures thereafter.

On Monday, Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius, a sharp decline of 4.4 degrees from Sunday, and 1.4 degrees below normal. Colaba, too, saw the minimum temperature drop from 21.6 degree Celsius on Sunday to 18.8 degree Celsius, a 1-degree dip from normal. Mumbai Shivers as Temperature Dips, Mumbaikars Experience Rare Cool Winter Evening.

Mumbai Records 13-14 Degrees Celcius Temperature Over Isolated Pockets in the City

13-14 degrees Celsius temperature recorded over isolated pockets of Mumbai today. The trend to continue for 24 hours with a gradual increase in temperatures thereafter: IMD — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

The fall in temperatures is mostly due to the cold northerly to north-westerly winds from the northern plains in association with the passage of western disturbance. The cold weather has taken Mumbaikars by surprise as they rarely explain such dip in the temperature during winters.

