Delhi, June 14: Delhi Police and security agencies went into a panic on Monday morning after they received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Police later found out that it was a hoax call and made by one of the passengers from inside the plane.

Police identified the caller as Akash Deep who was travelling from Delhi to Patna with his father. He made the call while being inside the plane and is said to be mentally unstable according to DCP police. Air India Flight Returns to Delhi Airport After Take Off As Dead Bat Found in Business Class.

DCP (Airport) in his statement said that they received a call around 7:45 in the morning about a bomb inside a plane from Delhi to Patna. As the agencies were informed a thorough check and investigation were conducted. After the check, they confirmed it is a hoax call. Air India Denies Shooter Manu Bhaker’s Allegations of Harassment and Seeking of Bribe by Officials.

The police the person who made the call. He was travelling with his father. He informed that his son's mental condition is not stable and he made the call while on the plane.

