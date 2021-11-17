Muzaffarnagar, November 17: Fifteen fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the district in the last couple of days, taking the tally from the vector-borne disease this season to 240, the chief medical officer said on Wednesday.

Of these 15 fresh cases, eight were reported on Monday and the remaining on Tuesday. No fatalities have occurred, Chief Medical Officer of Muzaffarnagar Faujdar said. Dengue Cases Spike in Delhi: 20-25 Patients Being Admitted Daily at LNJP Hospital.

Sources, however, claimed that dengue cases in the district have been underreported.