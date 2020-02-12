Deoband Produces Terrorists Like Hafiz Saeed, Says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Giriraj SIngh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Saharanpur, February 12: Union minister Giriraj Singh has once again triggered controversy by claiming that Islamic seminary Deoband in Saharanpur is a factory producing terrorists. He has termed it as "aatankvaad ki Gangotri".

Talking to the media persons in Saharanpur on Tuesday, he said that Deoband produces terrorists like Hafiz Saeed. BJP Leader Giriraj Singh Urges Voters to Vote for BJP to Save Delhi from Becoming 'Islamic State' (Watch Video).

"I had once said earlier that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorists. All most wanted terrorists of the world came from Deoband, including Hafiz Saeed or any of the others," said Giriraj Singh.

"These people are not against CAA, they are against India. This is a kind of a Khilafat movement," said Giriraj Singh while attacking the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Deoband.

Deoband has seen fierce anti-CAA protests by Muslim women over the past months and has faced attack from BJP leaders. Giriraj Singh had earlier alleged that 'suicide bombers' are being raised in Shaheen Bagh.

Referring to a video, in which a few children are purportedly making some objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Giriraj Singh said poison is being drilled into the minds of kids. Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protests: Giriraj Singh Sparks Controversy, Says 'Suicide Bombers Being Trained at Protest Site'.

"This Shaheen Bagh protest is no longer an agitation. A group of suicide bombers is being raised here and conspiracy against the country is being hatched in its capital," he claimed. Singh had made a similar statement in December too.